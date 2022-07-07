Survey launched for small dam

TANK: The survey for the Ghozidga dam was launched here on Wednesday.

The dam would cost Rs1.26 billion and is expected to benefit around 25,000 population.

In a statement issued here, Tank Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak said the work was started on the small dam project by the provincial government.

The official said the project would help store water for irrigating the barren land of Ping and Tank which are facing an acute water shortage.

The scheme on completion will irrigate 1,420 acres of land and provide clean drinking water to 2,000 families in the areas hit by water scarcity.