Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday sought record from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) on the allegations of corruption against Farah Gogi.

The ACE sent a letter to the SECP requesting information about the Ghousia Builders and G Mangolia Housing Society. It had been claimed that both were owned by Farah Gogi, a close friend of the former first lady Bushra Bibi.

The development of the housing society is the subject of investigations by an ACE inquiry committee, Gujranwala. An official at ACE said that it had received complaints from public and after that an investigation into the G Mangolia Housing Society’s administration had been initiated.

Sources claim that Farah Gogi served as the CEO of Ghousia Builders, the organisation responsible for the development of G Mangolia Housing Society. An official said that significant progress has been made in the investigation of corruption case against Farah Gogi. The ACE sought complete record of both construction companies in a letter to the SECP registrar.