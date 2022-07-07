MQM-P asks ECP not to hold NA-245 by-poll on working day

MQM-P symbol kite can be seen during a by-poll campaign.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khawaja Izharul Hasan on Wednesday demanded that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conduct the by-poll for the NA-245 constituency on Sunday, instead of a working day.

He was talking to the media after submitting MQM-P candidate Moeed Anwar’s party ticket to the ECP office. By-election for NA-245, a National Assembly seat that fell vacant after the death of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Amir Liaquat Hussain, will be held on July 27, which will fall on Wednesday.

Hasan said NA-245 largely comprises lower-income and middle-class neighbourhoods, so most of the locals will be at work on the day of the by-poll. “If the by-poll is held on a public holiday, majority of the residents will be easily able to cast their ballots, so the voter turnout will also increase.”



Hasan said NA-245 is one of the MQM’s traditional constituencies, and its residents always vote for the kite (the party’s electoral symbol).

“But in the 2018 general elections, the seat was snatched from us by rigging,” he claimed. He said the MQM-P will win the seat in the by-poll with a large margin.