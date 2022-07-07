Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference in Islamabad on July 7, 2022. Photo: RadioPakistan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Wednesday former prime minister Imran Khan was threatening all state institutions as he wanted to regain power at any cost.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the coalition government would not succumb to the threats of PTI Chairman Imran Khan. He said he [Imran] started claiming political victimisation after the corruption committed by his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi was exposed, and the sale of Toshankhana gifts came to the fore.

Ex-PM Khan recently said in a video message that they were being victimised, teased and pushed against the wall. However, the interior minister asked whether any false cases were registered against him (Imran), or if he was put in Kot Lakhpat Jail or provision of medicines was stopped to him. He asked whether conducting probe into corruption by Bushra Bibi and Farah Gogi was pushing Imran against the wall.

He said the previous regime committed all shameful acts against its political opponents and critics and lodged fake cases during their three-and-a-half years rule. He said the PTI government had registered fake cases against its political opponents, but now they would have to face genuine ones.



“Mere asking questions about corrupt deeds, embezzlement of Rs50 billion public money, Rs5 billion assets, transferring 458-kanal land in the name of Bushra Bibi and acquiring 240-kanal land in the name of Farah Gogi at Bani Gala could not be called political victimisation by any standards,” the interior minister added.

Whether Imran Khan wanted power or NRO, the minister questioned. No response had been received in Toshakhana embezzlement of Rs50 billion public money and Rs5 billion assets cases so far from Imran Khan, the minister said.

Sanaullah said Imran Khan should also tell the nation about drugs worth Rs150 million, which was claimed to have been recovered from him. He said the PTI chief should also inform the nation about the 2014 sit-in and on whose instructions he had held that prolonged gathering.

Replying to a question, he said that talks with Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP) were at pre-dialogue stage and would be taken forward under the supervision of the parliament. He said the military leadership gave a comprehensive briefing to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security. It was decided to set up a committee comprising government officials and representatives of political parties to look into the matter with political consensus.

To a question, Rana Sanaullah said that a video or audio recording for exposing a criminal offence is not illegal, unless it was being done to blackmail a person. He said making public a recording or video that reveals a crime was not an illegal move. “However, if a video or conversation is leaked to intentionally blackmail someone, it is a crime,” he said. “Making videos of private legal matters public is also a crime.”

To another question, he said the PTI had been exposed after it opposed a people welfare plan of Punjab government for providing free electricity to consumers of up to 100 units. He said election was being held in a few districts, while the relief was for entire province.