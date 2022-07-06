Consistent rise in number of COVID-19 cases in one month

Islamabad : A consistent increase in the number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has been observed at least in the last one month and the same is the case with the weekly positivity rate of the infection that has jumped to around 2.5 per cent last week from 0.8 per cent in the first week of June this year.

The number of individuals tested positive for COVID-19 from ICT continued to register a tremendous increase as in the last one week, well over 300 cases were reported from the federal capital while in the month of May, the total number of COVID-19 patients registered from ICT was less than 190.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, as many as 737 patients have been confirmed positive for coronavirus illness from ICT in the last three weeks while the virus has claimed another two lives from the federal capital.

It is alarming that in the last one week, well over 350 patients have been reported positive for COVID-19 from ICT and Rawalpindi district making an average of around 70 patients per day while in May, the average number of patients registered per day from this region of the country was less than 10.

It is important that out of a total of 179,766 patients so far reported from the twin cities, as many as 2,361 patients have lost their lives due to the illness. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 is much higher in Rawalpindi as compared to the federal capital.

To date, a total of 1,026 patients have died of the disease from ICT from where as many as 136,381 patients have so far been reported while in the Rawalpindi district, 1,335 patients have lost their lives out of a total of 43,385 patients registered from the district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that the number of active cases from the region has also been registering a sharp increase as it has been recorded as well over 1,360 on Tuesday while in May, it dropped down to below 100 from the twin cities.