Pervaiz urges workers to strive for success in by-polls

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Tuesday urged the PML office-bearers and workers to work hard for the win of the party candidates in by-elections.

The PA Speaker also assigned special tasks to spokesmen Dr Zain Ali Bhatti and Akram Butt regarding by-elections during a meeting. The meeting also discussed current political situation. Addressing the meeting, Pervaiz said the PML and the PTI were popular among the people and masses had fed up with bogus rulers.

He asked the PML officials to fully participate in all districts, including Lahore where by-elections are being held. He asked them to hold corner meetings, rallies and play their role in the success of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates. Dr Zain Bhatti assured Pervaiz a win in by-elections.