Jayawickrama gets Covid ahead of second Test

GALLE: Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the second Test against Australia, the island nation’s cricket board said Monday.
Jayawickrama, a left-arm spinner who was not picked for the opening match which the hosts lost inside three days in Galle, is the second Sri Lankan player after Angelo Mathews to get the virus.
“The player was found to be Covid positive when he was tested (Rapid Antigen Test) this morning, as he complained of feeling unwell,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.
