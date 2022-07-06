CTO takes notice of overcharging

RAWALPINDI: Taking notice of public complaints of overcharging and overloading in public service vehicles ahead of Eidul Azha, Chief Traffic Officer (Rawalpindi) Naveed Irshad on Tuesday issued orders for strict action against such transporters.

According to traffic police spokesman, a special squad had been formed for immediate redressal of grievances, and a helpline had also been set up to facilitate people.Naveed also issued special orders to the Education Wing including all circle in-charges to take prompt action on overcharging and overloading in public service vehicles (PSVs). He said that wrong parking caused hurdles in smooth flow of traffic. Traffic wardens should take action against those involved in wrong parking.