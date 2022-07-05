Swabi varsity syndicate sacks registrar

PESHAWAR: The syndicate of the University of Swabi in an emergency on Monday terminated the services of the university’s registrar Naveed Anjum on account of his bachelor’s degree, which has not been verified and attested by the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Some reports suggested that the former treasurer was victimized for certain steps he had taken during his tenure as registrar and treasurer. However, the university administration rejected the reports as baseless and said the decision was taken in view of the Peshawar High Court’s decision and the recommendation of HEC, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Governor’s Inspection Team (GIT).