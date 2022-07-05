Ministry wants PFF elections in six months

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) wants the Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) to hold free and fair elections within six months.

National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) was told by the IPC Secretary Ahmad Hanif and Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Col (r) Asif Zaman that the NC has given undertaking to hold the election in six-month time, the moment international ban is lifted.

“Now when there is no ban we are all set for PFF elections within six-month time.” NA Committee member Shahida Rehmani praised the Ministry of IPC role. “Credit goes to the IPC Ministry for ban removal. Now the stakeholders must get together and hold free and fair PFF elections,” MNA Shahida Rehmani said.