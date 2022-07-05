Body of 7-year-old missing girl found

Islamabad: A seven-year-old waste-picker girl went missing on June 29 (Wednesday) from a ‘kachi basti’ located near Korang Nullah falling in the jurisdiction of Khanna police station and her body was found lying in Korang Nullah after six days.

The police have shifted her body to a hospital for post mortem to know the cause of her death while parts of her body with other samples have been sent for examination to Forensic Lab, Lahore to reach the conclusion.

The police sources express fears that the victim could be kidnapped and molested before killing. However, the police have registered first information report and initiated efforts to know cause of her death. The Khanna police, referring circumstances evidences, claimed that her death could be accidental.