NCC seeks PHCSP on time

ISLAMABAD: National Coordination Committee (NCC) held a meeting on Pakistan Hydro-Met and Climate Services Project (PHCSP), funded by The World Bank, on Monday to review progress of the project.

Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs Mian Asad Hayaud Din chaired the meeting, where he emphasised addressing issues of problematic projects on urgent basis, especially those facing chronic delays so as to pace up disbursements and progress.

He was of the view that PHCSP, worth $188 million, would strengthen the country’s public sector delivery of reliable and timely hydro-meteorological and disaster risk management services and enhance community resilience to shocks.

Also present at the meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) for Economic Affairs emphasised need of quick delivery and resolution of issues that are becoming obstacle completion of the project.

He directed tasks to expedite process of approvals, signings, implementation, and monitoring to the involved stakeholders of the project. During the session, decisions were recorded and deadline was given to the executing agencies to be followed rigorously. A follow-up meeting was also decided to be held on August 15, 2022 to discuss further progress and monitor compliance of the decisions.