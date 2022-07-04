Four injured in SW accident

ABBOTTABAD: All is set for the two-day official visit of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rasheed...
MALAKAND: University of Malakand Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rashid Ahmed has awarded a commendation certificate to a...
HANGU: The bullet-riddled body of a 13-year-old boy was found dumped at Mushti Mela in central Orakzai tribal...
MANSEHRA: Four people, including three girls, drowned in different incidents as water level of rivers surged...
MANSEHRA: A foreign couple that is on a world tour via road in a truck and reached Pakistan last week has termed the...
KARACHI: Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two men who were planning to rob a cash van in the Bahadurabad...
Comments