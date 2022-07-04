 
close
Monday July 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Four injured in SW accident

By Our Correspondent
July 04, 2022

WANA: Four persons were injured when a truck fell into a ravine in the South Waziristan tribal district.

Local sources said that the injured were rushed to the Community Health Centre, Salahuddin Kot. The truck was on its way to DI Khan when its brakes failed on a slope in the Kaniguram area.

Comments