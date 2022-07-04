Boy assaulted, filmed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A 10-year-old boy was assaulted by a shopkeeper and his friend, who also filmed the incident and put it on social media on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place at Chak 252 where accused Rafaqat and Zubair lured the child into a shop and abused him. They also filmed him. The Roshanwala police registered a case after the accused put the video on social media. However, the police have failed to arrest the accused.