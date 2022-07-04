Pak-China relations in changing global scenario

Since the adaptation of President Xi Jinping Thoughts, China is transforming. It is becoming more assertive, pro-active and high-profile country. China is not ready anymore to listen to senseless lectures or baseless accusations.

Today’s China is more confident and ready to compete at global stage in any field. It is a gigantic shift. But, China is cognizant of the reality that power comes with responsibility. Thus, it is working to refine engagement policies in all the fields.

From the review of China’s transformation process, we can deduce few key lessons. First, China will be sticking to core principles of peaceful co-existence. It is drawing new policies by learning from Confucius’s vision of shared prosperity, Yellow Emperor’s governance model and Sun Zu Security vison. However, it will not tolerate bullying. Second, China wants to become a fair and just power which treats everyone equally and does not want to acquire title of a bully. Third, China will be striving for equitable and development-oriented world. For that purpose, development linkages will be enhanced. Fourth, China will be looking to clear its backyard and forge new partnerships as it is a basic requirement to become great power. The biggest problem in the backyard is India. It is not only creating problems for China but also for other countries like Pakistan. Fifth, it is expected that historical engagements and relationships will also observe changes.

The early signs of transformational policy are now visible. For example, China expanded Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, established Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, launched Global Security and Global Development Initiatives. Further, China is working to strengthen BRICS as a representative organisation of emerging and developing economies.

Since 2017, President Xi has accelerated efforts and is advocating for expansion of BRICS. China and Russia also reiterated the same at the 14th Summit. In the pursuance of expansion policy, first meeting of aspirant countries was held in May 2022.

On the other hand, high-level Dialogue on Global Development was organised on the sidelines of the Summit to make BRICS a development-oriented organisation. The Dialogue was chaired by President Xi Jinping. In addition to BRICS members, some other countries were also invited.

Unfortunately, Pakistan was missing on both the occasions. It ignited a debate in the country and many people are asking why Pakistan was not invited and what does this mean to Pakistan? It is unfortunate that the debate is going on in vacuum without understanding the changing role of China at the global level. First of all, we must understand that Pakistan did not show much interest to join BRICS. That’s why it was absent from the meeting of aspirant countries. Second, BRICS, at this point of time, is working by adhering to consensus-based formula. So, it is not possible for China to take unilateral decision.

Third, Dialogue on Global Development was held on the sidelines of BRICS as the theme of Summit was “Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development”.

Absence of Pakistan from the Dialogue does not mean that Pak-China relationship has been comprised. The relationship is intact and is strengthening with the passage of time. It is apparent from the visit last month of Yang Jiechi, member of the politburo of Communist Party of China.

Besides, China helped Pakistan to avert default and economic crisis by providing timely a loan of $2.3 billion and rollover of $2 billion. It came forward at a time when we were desperately looking for help to avert default and save our population from the cruelest impacts of crisis.

China is also trying to help Pakistan on the economic front by providing more opportunities to enhance our exports in diverse fields. It is expected Pakistan’s agriculture export value will exceed $1 billion this year. So, the commitment of China is firm and nothing can shake it.

People must be rational in making judgment and ponder on two questions before giving any statement. First, why our military and security relations are strong, but economic cooperation could not yield the same results? The major reasons are; lack of understanding of Chinese economic model, political point-scoring, complicated bureaucratic system and weak implementation policies. Lack of understanding of Chinese model hindered efforts to unleash true economic potential.

The biggest victim of this failure is CPEC. For example, Pakistan is implementing CPEC for the last seven years, but still unable to operationalise Special Economic Zones which were required to foster industrialisation process. It is impacting our progress which weakens our position to be included in the groups like BRICS.

We need to rationalise our expectations and analyse the situation by keeping rising status of China at the centre. The analysis must avoid emotional slogans. Pakistan will have to make efforts to improve its economy to become a choice for big groups like BRICS. We have opportunity in the form of CPEC and we can exploit it by adopting wise policies.

First and foremost step to achieve the purpose would be to deploy people who understand China (economy, governance, diplomacy and security) and its role in changing global dynamics. Unfortunately, it is not happening.

Although, PMLN and PPP consider themselves champion of Pak-China relations, they are also committing mistakes of the past. It is feared that immature analysis and strong vocal cords, especially among the experts and the media, will hurt our interests.