 
close
Sunday July 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

9pm closure ban on shops in Punjab lifted till Eid

By Our Correspondent
July 03, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has lifted the ban on closing markets and bazaars across Punjab at 9pm till Eid. The decision has come into effect from Saturday. The Punjab government has taken the decision for the convenience of business community and people, said Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

Comments