ANTI-DENGUE WALK

LAHORE: A workshop on Telecommunicator Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation for control room in-charges from all districts...
LAHORE : IG Railways Faisal Shahkar has suspended the head constable of railways traffic police for manhandling a...
LAHORE: A one-day consultative workshop was organised with relevant stakeholders to share findings of Training Need...
LAHORE : Five to 20MW solar power plants will be installed at various locations in Pakistan.The installation of these...
LAHORE : The Anti-Smuggling Wing of Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation Customs, Multan Region has lodged 426...
LAHORE: Around 258 people killed in accidents in different areas of the City were shifted to different places by Edhi...
Comments