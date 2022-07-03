 
Sunday July 03, 2022
Lahore

ANTI-DENGUE WALK

By Our Correspondent
July 03, 2022

LAHORE: An anti-dengue awareness walk was organised at Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Secretariat here on Saturday. A Tevta spokesperson said that Tevta was taking special measures to prevent dengue mosquito breeding. —Correspondent

