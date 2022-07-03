Monsoon season: PDMA asks citizens to adopt precautions

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures owing to the current monsoon season.

PDMA Director General Sharif Hussain said people should stay away from electricity poles, signboards and trees in rain and storms. He advised the people to avoid throwing garbage in sewerage lines as it could cause inundation.

The official asked the residents of low-lying areas to move their belongings from basements to upper floors and other safer places. He advised the people to adopt precautionary measures to avoid contracting viral diseases that usually broke out in the rainy season.

Sharif Hussain asked the people not to touch bare wires, avoid using faulty electrical home appliances. Taimur Ali, spokesperson PDMA said, that officials of the departments concerned and district administration had been asked to remain alert to avoid any untoward incident during the current monsoon season.