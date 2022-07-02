Over 704,000 children immunised with anti-polio vaccine

Rawalpindi: Chief of Anti-Polio Programme (Punjab) Syeda Ramala Ali Friday said that more than 704,000 children under five years of age had received anti-polio drops during a week-long drive that started in the entire district on June 27.

While visiting the Saddar area of Rawalpindi to check the performance of polio teams, Ramala said that crippling disease was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an effective role in making the country polio-free.

She said that anti-polio drops were safe and had no harmful effects.

Speaking on the occasion, Ramala lauded the role of polio workers who were doing their job with dedication in the scorching heat.

She directed the teams to ensure that every child must be vaccinated.

The chief informed that around 4,465 polio teams, including 856 area inmates and 242 medical officers, were administering polio drops to 948,000 children less than five years in all tehsils of the district.