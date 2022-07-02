 
Pakistani released from India

By Our Correspondent
July 02, 2022

LAHORE:A Pakistani prisoner released from Indian jail has been handed over to Edhi Foundation on Friday. Murtaza Asghar Ali was handed over to Pakistani authorities via Wagah border. Murtaza, a resident of Karachi, will be sent to Karachi by Edhi Foundation.

