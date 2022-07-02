IG reviews security arrangements for by-polls

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Friday chaired a special meeting on security arrangements for by-elections in 20 constituencies of 14 districts of the province.

The meeting reviewed the arrangements for law and order situation and deployment of security personnel in the by-elections, provision of security to the staff of the Election Commission. IGP said that non-political role of the police and full implementation of the code of conduct of the Election Commission will be ensured in the by-polls. He directed field officers to hold regular meetings with District Returning Officers and District Administration and implement the SOPs to maintain law and order and deal with any emergencies.

He said that Special Branch and intelligence agencies have been assigned the responsibilities to secretly monitor the conduct of field officers in by-elections and prepare their reports. takes notice of rape incident: IGP Punjab took notice of the alleged rape of a woman during a dacoity in Ferozwala, Sheikhupura and sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura.

He ordered immediate arrest of all the accused involved in the incident and said that justice should be provided to the victim on priority basis. Security remains on high alert: Security remained on high alert throughout the City on the occasion of Jumma prayers and Punjab Assembly session on Friday.

More than 1,200 officers and personnel were deployed by the Lahore police for the security of Assembly members and session. Four SPs, nine SDPOs, 15 SHOs, 50 Upper Subordinates and 56 Lady Police personnel were deployed. Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit teams had stepped up patrolling and surveillance in and around the Punjab Assembly. Those coming to the Punjab Assembly were allowed to enter only after a thorough checking.