Bilawal virtually addresses US Congressmen

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday virtually addressed members of the US Congress. Foreign Office spokesman said in the official tweet that FM thanked them for their support towards Pakistan and invited them to visit Pakistan to celebrate 75 years of Pakistan and US relationship.
Bilawal lauded the recent momentum in bilateral engagement on climate change, energy, health, security and trade. He expressed desire to further deepen bilateral ties particularly through economic cooperation.He stressed the need for more people-to-people, business-to-business and parliamentary engagements between the two countries.
