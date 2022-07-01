Agreement signed for Nowshera Mega City

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing Dr Amjad Ali presided over the signing ceremony of an agreement on the establishment of Nowshera Mega City here on Thursday.

Dr Amjad Ali said the provincial housing department was taking effective and practical steps to set up the mega city in Nowshera district. “The projects launched by the housing department are aimed at providing better housing facilities to the low-income and middle-class people,” he said while speaking to media on the occasion of the agreement signing ceremony at the Civil Secretariat. The function was also attended by additional secretary housing, assistant commissioner Pabbi, DG Provincial Housing Authority and other officers concerned.

Addressing the function, Dr Amjad Ali said that the Mega City Nowshera in the first phase consists of 8,160 kanals of land and 9,504 plots. He said that on completion of the first phase, another 8,000 kanals of land would be added to the project. He said the establishment of the mega city project is conducted under the land sharing formula and the facilitation mode between the provincial housing authority and a private construction company.