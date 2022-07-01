Rain forecast

LAHORE:The Provincial Meteorological department has predicted a new spell of monsoon rains with winds and thundershowers during the next couple of days as a westerly wave is present in upper parts of the country.

According to it, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in the provincial capital and other parts of the province, including Pothohar region, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

The Met officials said that humid and partly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to a synoptic situation, monsoon currents are approaching eastern parts of the country and likely to strengthen during next 24 hours.