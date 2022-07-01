PHC CJ opens Pabbi Judicial Complex

NOWSHERA: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan on Thursday said that dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice to the poor and downtrodden of the society was one of the top priorities.

Speaking at an event held in connection with the inauguration of the Judicial Complex, Pabbi, he said that work was going on at a fast pace on judicial complexes in various districts of the province to facilitate judges, lawyers’ fraternity and the litigants.

“It is the need of the hour to devise plans for the next hundred years, not for five years so the poor could get benefit from its fruitful results,” the CJ remarked.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid said that both bench and bar were responsible to dispense quick justice to the people without any favour or fear.