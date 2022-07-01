Hysab Kytab partners with Winikon

KARACHI: Hysab Kytab, a fintech that offers financial management solutions, has partnered with Winikon, an IT services company specialised in banking business, to enhance banking experience of customers, a statement said on Thursday.
The collaboration aims helping in providing individual-level personalised financial management (PFM) products and services to banking customers.
According to Winikon and Hysab Kytab, they would facilitate banking customers to manage their finances more efficiently and securely.
It would improve banking experience and better money management and help customers proactively manage their finances, they added.
Speaking on the partnership, Winikon CEO Viktor Weininger said PFM is a key element of digital transformation as mobile is essential touchpoint with banking clients nowadays. Through the partnership, they would offer innovative PFM solution integrated with transact, he stated.
