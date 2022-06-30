Sindh LG polls: ECP takes notice of alleged rigging in Larkana

SUKKUR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken notice of the alleged rigging at a polling station in Larkana during the recently held local bodies elections after a video went viral showing PPP MNA Khursheed Junejo stamping ballot papers and ordered the DRO and the Election Officer Larkana to immediately furnish a report to ECP in Islamabad.

In a video that went viral, PPP MNA Khursheed Junejo could be seen stamping ballot papers at Dhamrah Polling Station of UC-3, Larkana on June 26. The PEC Sindh said the unfortunate event of rigging took place on the polling station of UC-3 Larkana, and this act is tantamount to committing offence and may lead to many legal repercussions against the PPP MNA.