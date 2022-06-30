Child killed, 5 injured in Chitral road mishap

CHITRAL: A child was killed and five other persons sustained injuries in an accident in Morilasht area on Booni Road on Wednesday.
Local residents said that a vehicle, which was on way to Chitral City from Warkop Torkho, rammed into hill to avoid hitting a motorcyclist.
As a result, six persons, including a child sustained serious injuries. The names of the injured could not be ascertained. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital from where four were referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of their precarious condition.
PESHAWAR: Amid sizzling heat and hours-long power outages, the hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have to deal with...
PESHAWAR: The International Committee of the Red Cross organized a daylong conference for journalists from Khyber...
PESHAWAR: Speakers at a one-day seminar here on Wednesday said occupational health and safety in mines were critical...
MARDAN: Pakistan Cricket Team star batsman Fakhar Zaman has offered to train players from the police force in the...
HARIPUR: The participants at a multi-stakeholder consultative meeting on Wednesday expressed their resolve to join...
JAMRUD: The elders here on Wednesday accused Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan of appointing the...
Comments