Child killed, 5 injured in Chitral road mishap

CHITRAL: A child was killed and five other persons sustained injuries in an accident in Morilasht area on Booni Road on Wednesday.

Local residents said that a vehicle, which was on way to Chitral City from Warkop Torkho, rammed into hill to avoid hitting a motorcyclist.

As a result, six persons, including a child sustained serious injuries. The names of the injured could not be ascertained. The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital from where four were referred to a hospital in Peshawar because of their precarious condition.