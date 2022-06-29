 
Wednesday June 29, 2022
Four railways shops sealed

By Our Correspondent
June 29, 2022

LAHORE:Railways police (Lahore division) Tuesday recovered dues from defaulters and sealed four shops over non-payment of rent.

The railway police initiated the operation at Redamco Shopping centre Mughalpura near Shalimar flyover, and recovered Rs 563,000 from the railway defaulters. The police also sealed four railways shops over non-payment of rent. The operation was carried out under the supervision of SHO Railways police Mughalpura and IOW (4) of PR.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, the Inspector General (IG) of Railway Police said Railways police were fully operative in vacating encroached land and recovering dues from railway lands’ defaulters.

