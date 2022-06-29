Four railways shops sealed

LAHORE:Railways police (Lahore division) Tuesday recovered dues from defaulters and sealed four shops over non-payment of rent.
The railway police initiated the operation at Redamco Shopping centre Mughalpura near Shalimar flyover, and recovered Rs 563,000 from the railway defaulters. The police also sealed four railways shops over non-payment of rent. The operation was carried out under the supervision of SHO Railways police Mughalpura and IOW (4) of PR.
Meanwhile, talking to reporters, the Inspector General (IG) of Railway Police said Railways police were fully operative in vacating encroached land and recovering dues from railway lands’ defaulters.
LAHORE:Capital City Police Officer Lahore, DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has stressed upon the need of timely and...
LAHORE:The 18th board meeting of the Punjab Land Records Authority was held under the Chairmanship of Zahid Akhtar...
LAHORE:Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Tuesday chaired a meeting at the Department of Primary and Secondary...
LAHORE:Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Muntazir Mehdi visited cattle markets in the City on Tuesday and reviewed...
LAHORE:Amid serious concerns over alleged violation of merit in recent appointments and budget deficit, Punjab...
LAHORE:Secretary Industry and Commerce Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said that loans were being provided on easy terms to start...
Comments