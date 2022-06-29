Four railways shops sealed

LAHORE:Railways police (Lahore division) Tuesday recovered dues from defaulters and sealed four shops over non-payment of rent.

The railway police initiated the operation at Redamco Shopping centre Mughalpura near Shalimar flyover, and recovered Rs 563,000 from the railway defaulters. The police also sealed four railways shops over non-payment of rent. The operation was carried out under the supervision of SHO Railways police Mughalpura and IOW (4) of PR.

Meanwhile, talking to reporters, the Inspector General (IG) of Railway Police said Railways police were fully operative in vacating encroached land and recovering dues from railway lands’ defaulters.