Powerless in Peshawar

This is to draw the attention of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to prolonged loadshedding in Hayatabad, Phase 6, Peshawar. There is no power theft in this area, and bill collection from here is nearly a hundred per cent.
Still, the area’s residents remain subjected to long hours of loadshedding every day. It is so disappointing to note that power cuts have become a routine in Hayatabad. The KP power department must resolve the problem as soon as possible.
Khushal Khan
Peshawar
