FPCCI, Saudi investors discuss JVs

KARACHI: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has discussed joint ventures (JVs) with Saudi investors to enhance trade volumes between the countries and explore new business avenues, FPCCI president Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said on Tuesday.
Speaking to a session of Pakistan- Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council, sectors such as value-added textiles, leather products, footwear, handicrafts, sports goods, pharmaceuticals, and surgical goods could fetch major additional orders from Saudi Arabia.
Sheikh also emphasised on trade of gems, jewelry, rice, fruits, vegetables, and construction materials to curtail Pakistan’s trade deficit.
He apprised that business, industrial, and trade communities of the two sides had never been that confident before on potential areas of cooperation as bilateral diplomatic, defence, economic and trade ties are at an all-time high, he added.
Fahad Bin Muhammad Al-Bash, chairman of Saudi-Pak Business Council, invited proposals from Pakistani business community for swift and tangible development on projects of mutual interest. He added that Pakistani rice, spices, fruits and cuisine are popular in Saudi Arabia and Pakistani exporters should come forward for a bigger market share, he urged.
ISLAMABAD: Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has initiated process of constituting panel of audit firms...
PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Custom Agents Association Qamar ul Islam visited Peshawar on Tuesday to meet with officials...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs350 per tola on Tuesday.According to data released by All...
KARACHI: The rupee recovered from previous session’s losses to end 0.52 percent stronger against the dollar in the...
By News DeskElmau Castle, Germany: G7 leaders have agreed to work on a price cap for Russian oil, a US official said...
LAHORE: Price hike is not limited to essential edibles but has spread from automobiles to stationary. Increases in...
Comments