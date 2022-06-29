Considering polling for Punjab CM again: LHC

The LHC building in Lahore. Photo: The News/File

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) is considering polling for the Punjab chief minister's slot again, the court remarked on Tuesday while hearing the case challenging Hamza Shehbaz's election as the Punjab CM.



An LHC bench hinted at ordering re-election for the slot of Punjab chief minister while hearing the petitions filed by the PTI and PMLQ, challenging Hamza Shehbaz's election as CM.

During the course of hearing, PTI lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar argued that Hamza would no longer be the chief minister if the votes of 25 PTI dissidents were not counted. He said a new election should be held after removing Hamza from his post. He sought at least 10 days for holding the poll again. On this, the court remarked that the election of Punjab chief minister be held under the April 16 voters list. However, Ali Zafar objected that the changes made so far could not be reversed. To which, the made so far could not be reversed. To which, the court remarked that it would give a legal cover to this matter. The PTI counsel also sought inclusion of five voters elected on reserved seats. Justice Tariq Saleem responded how these voters could be included when they weren't there on April 16.

The court asked how a political crisis would be avoided if matters were taken back to the Punjab Assembly session of April 16 and the poll was held again. "In this case, the same presiding officer will hold the poll, who was on duty during the April 16 polling," the court said.

The PTI counsel responded that the party had also challenged the election held with PA Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair. However, the court remarked that the LHC order was available and could not be challenged.

After hearing the PTI counsel and court observations, the Punjab advocate general sought a day's time to brief Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz on the situation. The court adjourned the hearing till June 29 (today).