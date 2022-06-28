53 dengue fever suspects visit health facilities

Rawalpindi:As many as 53 dengue fever suspects have been brought to the district’s health facilities during the last 24 hours, out of which two were declared positive.

District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, said that Holy Family Hospital had registered 12 suspects, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital,(THQ) Gujjar Khan nine, Wah General Hospital seven, District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)Rawalpindi six, while THQ, Kotli Sattian and Murree listed five and THQ, Taxila recorded one.

He added that out of eight suspects recorded at Benazir Bhutto Hospital, two were diagnosed with dengue fever raising the cases to twelve. Dr Sajjad informed that 1,334 anti-dengue teams during indoor surveillance from January 1 to date checked 3,578,147 houses and found dengue larvae at 8,362 homes. Similarly, he said that 597 teams during outdoor surveillance inspected 1,439,882 spots and detected larvae at 871 places. In addition, he said that required case response activities were carried out there.