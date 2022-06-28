Shocking findings

A Gallup survey recently concluded that at least 40 per cent of participants consider the current leaders as ‘traitors’. In our society, the word ‘traitor’ is used quite loosely. This is not new, and in the past, many politicians were accused by their rivals of being dishonest. This should stop.
No country has the power or courage to get Pakistani leaders commit treason against their own country. Financial corruption is, however, equally serious, but it still falls short of ‘treason’.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
