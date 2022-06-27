Nawaz, PM Shehbaz deeply attached to Kashmir cause: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leader Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif have always raised the Kashmir issue at every international forum because of their emotional attachment with the cause.

“The government will express solidarity with the Kashmiris on August 5 against the Indian move of revoking the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s special status,” she said in a meeting with Senior Hurriyat leader and Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (J&KSM) President Altaf Ahmed Bhat who arrived at her residence to congratulate her on assuming the portfolio of Information Ministry. Meanwhile, Pakistani embassies around the world were directed to expose the Indian initiative of unilateral revocation of Kashmir's autonomous status by nullifying article 370 of the Indian constitution, she added.

The government is committed to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris in line with Nawaz Sharif's vision. She added that the steps taken by India on August 5 were not recognised then by the government of Pakistan and would not be accepted now.

“Kashmir is a disputed territory whose future remains to be decided and it can only be resolved by giving its people the right to decide on their future through plebiscite in accordance with the United Nation's resolutions,” she added. The United Nations should implement its resolutions on Kashmir, she said.