Over 40 kg narcotics recovered

RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotic Force (ANF), during spot checking on different areas of Islamabad, has recovered 40 kilogram and 750 gram narcotic from four vehicles and arrested four drug pushers, the ANF said.

The ANF has registered FIR against the drug suppliers and started investigation. The recovered drugs included two kg ICE, 2.5 kg heroin and 36 kg and 250 gram hashish from the custody of 4 drug paddlers.