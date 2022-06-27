Over 40 kg narcotics recovered

RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotic Force (ANF), during spot checking on different areas of Islamabad, has recovered 40 kilogram and 750 gram narcotic from four vehicles and arrested four drug pushers, the ANF said.
The ANF has registered FIR against the drug suppliers and started investigation. The recovered drugs included two kg ICE, 2.5 kg heroin and 36 kg and 250 gram hashish from the custody of 4 drug paddlers.
Islamabad : The British Council in collaboration with Patakha Pictures and the Scottish Documentary Institute...
Islamabad : Romina Khursheed Alam, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister and Convener, Parliamentary Task Force on...
Islamabad : Former Inspector General of Police Dr Kaleem Imam has called for concerted efforts to fight terrorism in...
Rawalpindi : It seems that the local administration, Rawalpindi has remained oblivious to the crisis faced by the...
China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners. The two countries have formed a rock-solid friendship. The...
Zahida Gul Razzaq is infinitely passionate about poetry’s innate power to heal and instill hope. Her poems cover...
Comments