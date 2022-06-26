Command structure of capital police strengthened

Islamabad : To strengthen the command structure of the Federal Capital Police, seven officers of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) including 2 officers of the ranks of Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) of grade 20, two officers of Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP-BS/19) and two officers of the ranks of Superintendents of Police (SP-BS/18) have been placed at the disposal of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, while, two officers of the ranks of SSP and SP have transferred from the ICT police and appointed other departments.

Six PSP officers have been posted in ICT police and two have been posted out from the Islamabad.

The Establishment Division has issued notifications in this regard.

Waqar-ud-Din Syed, a BS-20 officer of police service of Pakistan presently awaiting in Establishment Division is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting in ICT police with immediate effect and until further orders.

Capt (r) Rommel Akram, a BS-20 officer of police services of Pakistan presently serving in National Police Bureau (NPB) under Interior Division is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting in ICT police with immediate effect and until further orders.

Syed Fareed Ali, a BS-19 officer of police services of Pakistan presently serving in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under Interior Division is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police.

Ms Maria Mahmood, a BS-19 officer of police service of Pakistan presently serving in National Police Academy is transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting in ICT police.

Capt (r) Syed Zeeshan Haider, a BS-18 officer of police service of Pakistan presently under transfer from National Highways and Motorways Police under Ministry of Communication to Government of Punjab is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting in ICT police.

Lt (r) Rana Muhammad Waqas Anwar, a BS-18 officer of police service of Pakistan presently posted as additional deputy commissioner (General) ICT under Interior Division is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Finance Division under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act 1973.

While, two officers of the ranks of SSP and SP, have been transferred to FIA and the Punjab.

Syed Ali Akbar Shah, a BS-19 officer of police services of Pakistan presently serving in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Interior Division for further posting in Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Syed Ali, a BS-18 officer of police services of Pakistan presently serving in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Government of Punjab for further posting.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Dr. Akbar Nasir, when contacted by this correspondent, said that the ministry of interior adjoined the PSP officer in the Islamabad police force, to fill the gap of command structure of the Islamabad police.

The police administrative has reshuffled 12 police station and appointed new station house officer (SHOs) with the hope for batter performance.