Karachiites to pay additional Rs5.3 per unit in July bills

Representational image. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday increased the power tariff by Rs5.3 per unit for K-Electric on account of fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for April 2022 despite hours' long loadshedding.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the FCA for April 2022 will be charged with the bill of July 2022, which will be paid by all consumer categories of distribution companies, except lifeline. It said adjustment shall be shown separately in the consumers' bills based on units billed in the month of July 2022 by K-Electric.

“K-Electric shall reflect the fuel charges adjustment in respect of April 2022 in the billing month of June 2022,” the notification read. It added that the FCA would remain applicable for only a month. The 5.30 increase will put a burden of around Rs12 billion on consumers, including 17pc GST.