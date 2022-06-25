Hamza lists achievements

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that in the last three months, the history of Pakistan, especially Punjab, has undergone immense political and constitutional ups and downs. The constitutional havoc played is unparalleled in history as the custodian of the house violated the law. I salute assembly members, allies and independents. I am also grateful for the courage shown by the Deputy Speaker.

Government officials performed their duties and carried out the court decision. People waited for the budget for 48 hours but their ego and stubbornness bulldozed everything.

Speaking at the floor of the House during the budget session at Aiwan e Iqbal here on Friday he said that despite the absence of a cabinet, wheat was subsidised to the tune of Rs200 billion and a ten kg flour bag is being provided at Rs490 in every district which is Rs160 cheaper than the market. I was told to let the cabinet come and then we may give subsidy. I said that people are in trouble and I will definitely give this subsidy. God helped me and everything went well. When it comes to serving the masses, Allah Almighty also paves the way. No one's ego or intolerance stands in the way, he said. He said that those who spoke of a bloody revolution entered Punjab with the armed police of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We had given rubber bullets to the Punjab police. He said that there was chaos behind the politics of this man who was descanting the allegation of conspiracy. Sometimes, he attacks the institutions and sometimes, he attacks the country. His politics revolves around 'if I didn't come.' A person sitting in the Presidency has played the role of a follower of Imran Khan. He has not obeyed the constitution and the law. In history, Arif Alvi would be remembered as the constitution-violator president. He said that the health card scheme was started by PMLN and we are further improving the health card. The rich also benefit from it even though they have resources for their treatment. I myself have the right to benefit from the health card. We are introducing a system where the resources of the wealthy are transferred to the less resourceful people and I am starting with myself first. The chief minister announced that from July 1st, free medicines would be available in DHQ and THQ hospitals of 36 districts in Punjab while cancer medicines would also be available free of cost. He said that the cameras of the Safe City project in Lahore would be made functional and this project will be expanded to the whole of Punjab. "I was told that a block for former CM was being developed at Punjab House Islamabad," he said and added that this former CM approached the high court for security and perks. 30 per cent of CCTV cameras of the safe city remain out of order for three and a half years but you did not care for the safety of the people, he regretted. He said that eight thousand kilometre-long farm-to-market roads would be rehabilitated at a cost of billions of rupees. The farmers would also be given interest-free loans. He said that PKLI is a flagship project of PMLN and doctors came from the USA for the project but they were humiliated here and now, again, we have approached these doctors. This project, costing billions of rupees, will be restored to its original state in a few months, he added. The former government promised to create south Punjab province but did not take any action. Our government has allocated 240 billion rupees for south Punjab which is 35 per cent of the development budget. More resources will be provided for the development of south Punjab, he assured. When there was a famine in Cholistan, I myself went to the affected areas and along with the people of Cholistan, water was also provided to the animals. Solar water plants will be installed for the population of Cholistan. There will be separate sheds for animals and AC sheds would be erected for the locals. The government had procured five million metric tonnes of wheat and provided full compensation to the farmers for their labor. The wheat support price would be announced in time so that the farmers could sow wheat on a large scale. The chief minister said that the laptop scheme was being revived for the youth of Punjab. He said that Rs50 billion was being allocated for the construction and repair of intra-district roads and high quality of roads would be ensured. He said that the building of the Punjab Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority was kept on hold for three and a half years which resulted in the loss of Rs3 billion due to an increase in construction cost. The building will be made functional in a few months and will inaugurate the project. The Violence Against Women Center in Multan remained closed for many years and the staff were not even paid their salaries, he regretted. We will not only restore the center but also set up such centers in other districts. 12 thousand scooties will be given to lady teachers and other women and a 500-bed hospital in Gujranwala will be completed this year. Announcing the establishment of a university in Gujranwala, the CM said that the University of Gujranwala would also be started soon.

CM slammed the PTI government for its mismanagement and performance of former rulers. Hamza said that those who claim to pay off the debts and change the lives of the people have plunged the country into a severe financial crisis and made the lives of poor people miserable. He read the couplet on this occasion which was appreciated by the House.