Turkish academicians visit AIOU

Islamabad : A 15-member delegation of professors and academicians from six Turkish universities visited Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).
The delegation was warmly received by the AIOU Registrar, Raja Umar Younis and the Director, Department of International Collaboration and Exchange, Dr. Zahid Majeed. A special session was organised with the delegation to discuss different academic opportunities and venues.
Dean, Faculty of Sciences, Prof. Dr. Irshad Ahmad Arshad presided over the session. All the principal officers of AIOU were also present.
