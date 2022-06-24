Zardari’s mother laid to rest in Nawabshah

SUKKUR: The mother of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and grandmother of PPP’s Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard Balu Jaba in Nawabshah on Thursday.

The former president’s mother, Zareen Ara Bukhari, had passed away at a Karachi hospital on Wednesday. The funeral prayers were offered at the Zardari House, Nawabshah. Besides Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, a large number of people attended her funeral prayers, including Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, former provincial law minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, MPA Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Chaudhry Tariq Masood Arain, Ghulam Qadir Chandio, Sohail Anwar Sial, MNA Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, PPP District President Ali Akbar Jamali and provincial ministers.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, provincial ministers Mukesh Chawla, Syed Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Mir Munawar Talpur, Wasim Akhtar of the MQM-P and the people from other walks of life condoled with Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over the demise of Zareen Ara Bukhari.

The Soyem will be held on Friday at the Zardari House Nawabshah, which will be attended by former president Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, Dr Azra Fazal Pechoho and others.