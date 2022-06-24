Iran demands US pay $4 bn for slain scientists

TEHRAN: An Iranian court on Thursday ruled that Washington should pay over $4 billion in compensation to the families of nuclear scientists who were assassinated in recent years, state media reported.
Iran has accused the United States, Israel, or both of a series of killings targeting key figures, including the November 2020 assassination of top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.
The Iranian court on Thursday said, based on the criminal investigations and comments by Israeli officials, "it is clear that the Zionist regime carried out the crimes" of killing the Iranian scientists, according to a copy of the verdict published by state news agency IRNA. The accused include the US government, former presidents Obama and Trump, as well as other high-ranking American officials.
