Mahin moves into quarters of Absolut Tennis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising tennis player Mahin Aftab Qureshi defeated her strong Indian opponent to reach the quarterfinals of Intersemanal Absolut Tennis Planet in Barcelona on Thursday.

Mahin, 20, defeated her Indian opponent 7-5, 7-6 in the pre-quarterfinals.

She has been playing for Barcelona Tennis Academy since March this year and doing quite well in Barcelona Federation’s European Championships tournaments.

“She will start her International Tennis Federation Futures and WTA from September in and around European countries,” said her father Aftab Qureshi while talking to ‘The News’. “Considering her performance, DW Germany is doing a documentary on her,” said Aftab.