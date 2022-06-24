‘Pakistan needs political, economic stability’

TOKYO: Pakistan desperately needs political and economic stability so that people who are suffering could get a relief, said Naseem Shehzad, group executive chairman at Meinhardt, in an exclusive interview with The News.

Meinhardt is one of largest engineering companies in Asia and also listed among 15 largest engineering firms in the world. The company stands with an annual turnover of $25 billion.

He was of the view that Ishaq Dar, former finance minister in Pakistan, had taken the country out of economic difficulties of his time by formulating prudent economic policies.

“It is believed that Ishaq Dar can play an important role in getting Pakistan out of economic problems in the future as well.”

Talking about his company, Shehzad shared that Meinhardt had completed a project Malysia, which would be second tallest building after Burj Khalifa in Dubai, he claimed.

He went on saying that the company had offices in more than 55 countries, while it projects were being implemented in over 70 countries in the world.

With more than 5 thousands specialists from 24 different countries, the firm was currently doing multiple projects in UK, including commercial and town planning, he added.

Shehzad shared that he had submitted a smart city proposal to former Pakistan’s PM Mian Nawaz Sharif, for which construction plan had also been submitted, but the project could not start for some issues, he added.

In Karachi, he said, the company is constructing a skyscraper Creek Marina, which is in final stages.

He reiterated his views that Ishaq Dar could be the right choice to serve in the ministry of Finance to take the country out of ongoing economic crunch.