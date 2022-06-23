Elections, NAB bills become Acts of Parliament

The Parliament of Pakistan. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: After President Dr Arif Alvi sent back two bills — the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2022 — unsigned, passed by the joint sitting of Parliament, the National Assembly Secretariat issued a notification on Wednesday on enactment of both the bills into Acts of Parliament as per Clause 2 of the Article 75 of the Constitution.

According to the notification of the National Assembly Secretariat, following the acts of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), Elections (Amendment) Act, 2022 and National Accountability (Amendment) Act, 2022, are deemed to have been assented by the president with effect from June 22, 2022 under Clause 2 of Article 75 of the Constitution.

After the issuance of the notification from the National Assembly Secretariat, both the bills are enforced in the country after issuance in the Gazette. According to Clause 2 of the Article 76 of the Constitution, “When the President has returned a Bill to the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), it shall be reconsidered by the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) in joint sitting and, if it is again passed, with or without amendment, by the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), by the votes of the majority of the members of both Houses present and voting, it shall be deemed for the purposes of the Constitution to have been passed by both Houses and shall be presented to the President, and the President shall give his assent within ten days, failing which such assent shall be deemed to have been given. When the President has assented [or is deemed to have assented] to a Bill, it shall become law and be called an Act of Majlis-eShoora (Parliament).”

It may be mentioned here when the National Assembly and Senate passed both the bills separately, President Dr Arif Alvi did not sign these bills. Then these were referred to a joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament, which passed both with a majority vote and again sent them to the president for assent. But again the president returned both the bills without signing, so the bills turned into an Act under Article 75 of the Constitution.

The National Assembly Secretariat issued the notification pertaining to the enactment of both the bills into Acts as per clause 2 of the Article 75 of the Constitution.