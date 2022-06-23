French minister investigated after rape allegations

PARIS: French prosecutors said on Wednesday they were investigating a junior minister in President Emmanuel Macron’s government after two allegations of rape were brought against her.
The rape allegations go back to when Chrysoula Zacharopoulou -- who is now state secretary for development, Francophonie and international partnerships -- still worked as a gynaecologist, according to French magazine Marianne.
One complaint was lodged May 25 and the investigation opened two days later, the prosecutors said. The second complaint was filed on June 16. Both allege that the assaults happened in the context of medical care.
Greece-born Zacharopoulou, 46, joined the government of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne in May, having been a member of the European Parliament for the previous three years. She reports to Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna.
