China hit by ‘red alert’ heatwaves, floods swamp south

BEIJING: Heatwaves in northern and central China drove up electricity demand to record levels as millions switched on air conditioners to escape the sweltering conditions, while floodwaters in the south submerged villages and trapped city residents.

Several cities in Shandong, China's second-most populous province, have issued "red alert" high temperature warnings, which have pushed up demand for air-conditioning among the region's more than 100 million people.

China's meteorological administration issued orange alert warnings for high temperatures in regions across the provinces of Shandong, Henan and Hebei. Temperatures in the regions were expected to hit above 40C this week, according to the state weather forecaster.

The maximum electricity load at Shandong's grid hit 92.94 million kilowatts yesterday, passing the 2020 peak of 90.22 million kilowatts, setting a new record, state television said. Parts of Hebei, Henan and Shandong have faced drought-like conditions throughout June.