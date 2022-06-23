Covid returns

This refers to the letter ‘Covid reminder’ (June 22) by Sattar Samad. The Covid-19 positivity ratio is gradually increasing. It seems that people’s carelessness has started showing its impact. Many people have stopped wearing masks at public places, leading to the spread of the virus. The country’s overall positivity rate is 1.53 per cent. If we keep ignoring SOPs, the rate will reach unmanageable levels.

The government must ensure that everyone has adopted some precautionary measures against Covid-19. The unvaccinated must get themselves vaccinated in order to stay safe against the virus. We should cooperate with the government as much as we can to wipe out the virus from the country and live in a Covid-free environment.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat