Moderate earthquake strikes Pakistan, Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: A moderate earthquake was felt Afghanistan and Pakistan at 01:54 am on Wednesday.The tremors were felt in the federal capital and other cities of Pakistan.According to United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was measured at 5.9 on Richter scale. Its epicenter was 46km SW of Khost, Afghanistan. Its depth was reported at 50.8 kms. No damage or casualty was reported till our going to the press.
