Wednesday June 22, 2022
Pakistan to host int'l squash event in August

By Our Correspondent
June 22, 2022

KARACHI: Pakistan is set to host a $12,000 international squash tournament in Islamabad from August 24-28.

The event has a draw of 24 places including eight seeds and three wildcards. The last date of entries is July 5th. This is the second PSA Challenger 10 category event of the year for Pakistan.

